Tigress Financial Reiterates MongoDB Inc - (MDB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Tigress Financial reiterated coverage of MongoDB Inc - (NASDAQ:MDB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MongoDB Inc - is $253.89. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of $226.52.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB Inc - is $1,594MM, an increase of 24.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Franklin Templeton Global Equity Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 45.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Twin Focus Capital Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 14.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1137 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB Inc -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 74,776K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

MongoDB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

