Tigress Financial Reiterates Intel (INTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Tigress Financial reiterated coverage of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.95% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is 35.20. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.95% from its latest reported closing price of 34.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 62,219MM, an increase of 15.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

Intel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $34.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.40%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 90 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.46%, an increase of 15.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 2,818,559K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128,078K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,457K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 16.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96,533K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 82,729K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,314K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,089K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 69,103K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,572K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Intel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.