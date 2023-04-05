Tigress Financial Reiterates IHS Holding (IHS) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Tigress Financial reiterated coverage of IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.25% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares is $16.06. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 91.25% from its latest reported closing price of $8.40.

The projected annual revenue for IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares is $2,121MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GIZAX - Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 84K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pinnacle Associates holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 30.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 50.26% over the last quarter.

FCGSX - Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 60.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 65.81% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHS is 0.13%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 131.33% to 41,952K shares. The put/call ratio of IHS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

IHS Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 30,200 towers across nine markets as of June 30, 2021. IHS Towers continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Kuwait.

