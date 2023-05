Tigress Financial Maintains T-Mobile US (TMUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Tigress Financial maintained coverage of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.56% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile US is 183.17. The forecasts range from a low of 149.48 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.56% from its latest reported closing price of 138.18.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile US is 84,578MM, an increase of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2276 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.64%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 629,171K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 41,108K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 39,772K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,746K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,182K shares, representing an increase of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 42.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,909K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,710K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,597K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,414K shares, representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 4.40% over the last quarter.

T-Mobile US Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint.

