Tigress Financial Maintains MongoDB Inc - (MDB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Tigress Financial maintained coverage of MongoDB Inc - (NASDAQ:MDB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.29% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MongoDB Inc - is 266.84. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.29% from its latest reported closing price of 388.34.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB Inc - is 1,594MM, an increase of 24.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1136 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.34%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 75,115K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,594K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,696K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,590K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 69.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,756K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,411K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 82.37% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,184K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company.

MongoDB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Key filings for this company:

