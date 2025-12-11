Tigress Financial Maintains monday.com (MNDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Tigress Financial maintained coverage of monday.com (NasdaqGS:MNDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for monday.com is $251.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 57.50% from its latest reported closing price of $159.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for monday.com is 1,073MM, a decrease of 7.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in monday.com. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.53%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 49,709K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,185K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 38.64% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 2,041K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%.

Capital World Investors holds 1,717K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing an increase of 69.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 91.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,495K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 53.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,481K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing a decrease of 26.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 54.13% over the last quarter.

