Tigress Financial Maintains Monday.Com (MNDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Tigress Financial maintained coverage of Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.50% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monday.Com is $177.89. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.50% from its latest reported closing price of $130.32.

The projected annual revenue for Monday.Com is $676MM, an increase of 30.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monday.Com. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.90%, a decrease of 28.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.61% to 36,997K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 13,721K shares representing 28.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,949K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 4,246K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 2,146K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,351K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 9.10% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 932K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 16.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

