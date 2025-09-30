Tigress Financial Maintains Garmin (GRMN) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Tigress Financial maintained coverage of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Garmin is $218.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $168.67 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of $246.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Garmin is 5,833MM, a decrease of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garmin. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRMN is 0.21%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 126,727K shares. The put/call ratio of GRMN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,892K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 7.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,260K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,858K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 7.13% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,657K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,337K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,607K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 53.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,372K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,268K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 12.52% over the last quarter.

