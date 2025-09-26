Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Tigress Financial initiated coverage of Palo Alto Networks (NasdaqGS:PANW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.23% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is $217.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.23% from its latest reported closing price of $202.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 12,035MM, an increase of 30.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.98, an increase of 48.31% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANW is 0.48%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 588,920K shares. The put/call ratio of PANW is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,440K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,912K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,795K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,398K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,555K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,122K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,617K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,544K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,174K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,005K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 8.02% over the last quarter.

