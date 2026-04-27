Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage of Oklo (OKLO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Tigress Financial initiated coverage of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.42% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Oklo is $95.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.42% from its latest reported closing price of $71.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oklo is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oklo. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 14.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKLO is 0.06%, an increase of 70.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 74,233K shares. The put/call ratio of OKLO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,823K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 60.15% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,956K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 34.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,816K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,160K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 32.15% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,028K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.