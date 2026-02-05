Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage of Medline (MDLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2026, Tigress Financial initiated coverage of Medline (NasdaqGS:MDLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.78% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Medline is $47.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.78% from its latest reported closing price of $46.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medline. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3,300.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of MDLN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,410K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,227K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1,303K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,167K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 109K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

