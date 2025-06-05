Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (WBAG:IFF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Tigress Financial initiated coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (WBAG:IFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.37% Upside

As of December 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is € 144,63/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 106,05 to a high of € 186,90. The average price target represents an increase of 113.37% from its latest reported closing price of € 67,78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 11,988MM, an increase of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.28%, an increase of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 288,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 33,775K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,438K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Freemont Capital Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,276K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,106K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,080K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,997K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 3.25% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,741K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares , representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 6.95% over the last quarter.

