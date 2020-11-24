World Markets

Tigray forces say they 'completely destroyed' Ethiopia's 21st mechanized division

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's federal government said on Tuesday they 'completely destroyed' the army's 21st mechanized division, a day after they claimed they had destroyed a helicopter and a tank.

NAIROBI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's federal government said on Tuesday they 'completely destroyed' the army's 21st mechanized division, a day after they claimed they had destroyed a helicopter and a tank.

The statement was made during a television broadcast on Tuesday.

A government spokesman did not return calls seeking comment. Reuters has been unable to verify claims by either side since phone and internet connections to the Tigray region are down and access to the area is strictly controlled.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((katharine.houreld@thomsonreuters.com; + 254 796 142 176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular