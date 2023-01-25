TIGO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.32, changing hands as high as $17.76 per share. Millicom International Cellular SA shares are currently trading up about 15.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TIGO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.22 per share, with $22.4217 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.23.
