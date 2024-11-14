Tigo Energy wins patent dispute for intellectual property

Tigo Energy (TYGO) announced a legal victory in defense of its core intellectual property. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, or USPTO, has rejected SMA Solar Technology AG’s challenge to Tigo U.S. Patent No. 9,584,021, which covers a power-supply design for module-level power electronics technology that addresses false-start problems when solar systems are powering up. The company said, “This latest USPTO ruling follows others that have served to solidify the portfolio of intellectual property Tigo has developed through investment in research and development. The decision also marks a further win in a series of disputes with SMA, in which Tigo has successfully defended patents integral to its MLPE technology, including U.S. Patent Nos. 9,966,848 and 10,333,405. These three patents are part of Tigo’s ongoing patent-infringement dispute with SMA in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TYGO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.