Tigo Energy (TYGO) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 25.16

The average one-year price target for Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) has been revised to 25.16 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from the latest reported closing price of 21.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tigo Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 5K shares.

MCF Advisors holds 0K shares.

