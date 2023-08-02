Tigo Energy (TYGO) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 25.16

The average one-year price target for Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) has been revised to 25.16 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from the latest reported closing price of 21.85 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tigo Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 5K shares.
MCF Advisors holds 0K shares.
Additional reading:
- Intelligent Solar and Energy Storage Solutions July 2023 Investor Presentation 1 Disclaimers 2 Forward Looking Statements Certain statements included in this Presentation are not historical facts but are forward - looking statements, including for pu
- Intelligent Solar and Energy Storage Solutions July 2023 Investor Presentation 1 Disclaimers 2 Forward Looking Statements Certain statements included in this Presentation are not historical facts but are forward - looking statements, including for pu
- Letter from Marcum LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Fiscal 2023 Executive Short Term Incentive Plan.
- AGREEMENT OF REPORTING PERSONS
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.