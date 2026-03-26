Tigo Energy (TYGO) Price Target Increased by 32.43% to 6.25

The average one-year price target for Tigo Energy (NasdaqCM:TYGO) has been revised to $6.25 / share. This is an increase of 32.43% from the prior estimate of $4.72 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.17% from the latest reported closing price of $3.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tigo Energy. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYGO is 0.05%, an increase of 98.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.32% to 12,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1,659K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,070K shares , representing a decrease of 326.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 86.44% over the last quarter.

Tenzing Global Management holds 1,563K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing an increase of 48.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,425K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 31.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 556K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 92.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 589.28% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 543K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing an increase of 68.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 64.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.