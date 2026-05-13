Tigo Energy (TYGO) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 6.99

The average one-year price target for Tigo Energy (NasdaqCM:TYGO) has been revised to $6.99 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of $6.25 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.01% from the latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tigo Energy. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYGO is 0.14%, an increase of 367.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.70% to 21,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 7,280K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,037K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1,659K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,070K shares , representing a decrease of 326.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 86.44% over the last quarter.

Tenzing Global Management holds 1,563K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing an increase of 48.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,425K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 31.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 5.28% over the last quarter.

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