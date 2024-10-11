Tigo Energy Says Anita Chang Returns As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, announced Friday the return of Anita Chang as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

With over twenty-five years of experience in product management, engineering, and global operations, Chang will oversee global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering and quality teams to support the company's ambitious growth and operational goals.

Chang previously served as COO at Tigo from 2020 to 2023 and Senior VP of Global Manufacturing Operations and General Manager China from 2015 to 2020. Her leadership was key in the successful public listing and growth initiatives.

In her past career, she was Vice President-Global Quality at Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.

