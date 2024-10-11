News & Insights

Markets
TYGO

Tigo Energy Says Anita Chang Returns As Chief Operating Officer

October 11, 2024 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, announced Friday the return of Anita Chang as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

With over twenty-five years of experience in product management, engineering, and global operations, Chang will oversee global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering and quality teams to support the company's ambitious growth and operational goals.

Chang previously served as COO at Tigo from 2020 to 2023 and Senior VP of Global Manufacturing Operations and General Manager China from 2015 to 2020. Her leadership was key in the successful public listing and growth initiatives.

In her past career, she was Vice President-Global Quality at Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TYGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.