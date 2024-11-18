Tigo Energy price target lowered to $1.10 from $1.50 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Philip Shen lowered the firm’s price target on Tigo Energy (TYGO) to $1.10 from $1.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “mixed” and its Q4 outlook was “weak” as the management pushed out its EBITDA breakeven outlook to the second half of FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

