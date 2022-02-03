Tightening jitters, inflationary pressures weigh on European stocks

By Anisha Sircar

Feb 3 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday as investors fretted about possible interest rate hikes and monetary policy tightening, amid broadening inflationary pressures, ahead of central bank decisions later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.5% with tech stocks .SX8P, as well as defensive sectors including industrials .SXNP and healthcare .SXDP, leading the decline.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to stand pat on policy but may have to acknowledge that inflation could stay high for longer, which may be taken as a hint at a faster exit from stimulus.

"I do not expect (Christine) Lagarde to materially change the narrative today, but she may come under some pressure to justify the ECB's stance... particularly given that both the BoE (Bank of England) and the Fed have shifted to a more hawkish position and inflation fears are on the rise," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Euro zone inflation rose to a record high in January, accelerating to 5.1% from 5% in December, more than twice the ECB's 2% target, data showed on Wednesday.

The STOXX 600 snapped three straight day of gains, but could still end the week about 2% higher, tracking its best week in nearly two months on expectations that ECB policymakers are likely to extend pandemic-era stimulus and maintain that rate changes this year are unlikely, and as strong quarterly earnings offer cause for optimism.

"With the ECB’s stance increasingly being viewed as unrealistic, if Lagarde gets this wrong, we could see the market attempting to call her bluff afterwards and take euro-zone yields higher," Cole said.

Sovereign bond yields across the euro area edged up, holding at or near multi-year highs before the meeting.

Shell SHEL.L rose 2% as the company boosted its dividend and share repurchases after quarterly profits hit their highest in eight years, fuelled by higher oil and gas prices and strong gas trading performance.

Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S skidded 2.9% after saying sales growth would slow this year as it braces for less demand for its COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics.

Publicis Groupe PUBP.PA, the world's third-biggest advertising agency, added 2.8% to top France's blue-chip index .FCHI after forecasting organic sales growth of 4% to 5% this year, and as its 2021 earnings exceeded pre-pandemic levels to reach new records.

Sweden's Skanska SKAb.ST firmed 6.1% after it posted quarterly profit above market expectations, and said market activity in construction had picked up gradually during the year.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.