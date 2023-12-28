Tight Overnight Range Left Beans 2c Higher

Morning soybean futures are sitting near the overnight highs on 2 to 2 ¾ cent gains. The March contract kept to a 6 ½ cent range from -3 ½ to +3c. Both AM meal and oil quotes are modestly higher as well. Soybean futures initially faded the Wednesday session with the corn and wheat markets, but prices turned back higher in the afternoon to close in the black for the day. Gains were limited to 3 ½ cents for the front months and Jan ’24 futures settled down by ½ cent. Soymeal futures finished the day with $0.90 to $4.30 losses across the front months. Soy oil futures bounced 9 to 33 points on Wednesday.

Open interest continues to flee the January futures ahead of FND on Friday, and most of those contracts are not being rolled, just leaving. Overall soybean preliminary OI dropped 11,239 contracts on Wednesday.

Canadian Canola Prices rallied on Wednesday with 2% gains to $660.70/MT. The Jan contract was printing new lows for the move last week, after falling from $800+ levels back in September.

China continues to make steps toward growing more GMO corn and soybeans. In a recent announcement the Ministry of Ag and Rural Affairs listed 26 seed companies that may produce and sell seeds in China. Note: all 26 listed companies are Chinese domestic.

Brazilian farmers in Mato Grosso began harvesting soybeans with the earliest date on record, as 1% of the state (~300k acres) was harvested as of 12/27. Some farmers in Mato Grosso are still planting (/replanting) soybeans, as the government relaxed the soybean rust preventative restrictions earlier this year.

Abiove adjusted their outlook on Brazil’s soy situation, including a 1.6 MMT production cut to 160.3 MMT (USDA @ 161). Expected bean exports were trimmed by 900k MT to 99.3 MMT (USDA @ 99.5), though crush was left alone at 54.5 MMT. Meal and oil production were 41.7 MMT and 11 MMT, compared to the WAOB’s Dec forecast of 43.2 MMT and 10.7 MMT respectively.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.16 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.64 3/4, up 3 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.20 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.29 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.