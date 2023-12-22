Tight Overnight Range in Soybeans, as Jan Fights at $13

Soybeans are trading 1 ¼ to 4 cents higher, with the new crop futures the firmest and at their overnight highs. Jan beans stayed within a 7 ¼ cent range overnight from -3 ¼ to +4. After the front month soybean futures spiked the $13 mark, the front months closed with 10 34 to 14 cents in the red on Thursday. January closed at $12.97 ¼. The long liquidation continued in the January contract, and net new selling spilled over into later months. Preliminary open interest dropped 1,165 contracts on Thursday. The front month Soymeal futures closed $1.70 to $4.50 weaker led by the nearby Jan contract – which is now at a $9 discount to the March. Soybean Oil futures closed with triple digit losses of over 2.5% with 134 to 152 point losses.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 1.989 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 12/14. That included 1.3 MMT of sales previously announced. That lifted commitments to 35.36 MMT (1.3 bbu), which is 16.5% behind last year’s pace. USDA’s current S&D balance sheet has a 12% decrease in exports yr/yr.

FAS data showed 147,786 MT of soymeal was sold during the week that ended 12/14. That was down from 325k MT last week and was below expectations. Total soymeal exports reached 2.77 MMT – a 22% lead over last year. USDA reported a 5-wk high for soy oil sales as 3.1k MT were booked.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.97 1/4, down 11 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.45 7/8, down 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.01 3/4, down 14 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.13 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

