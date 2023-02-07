Tigerstep Developments Increases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group (9901)

Fintel reports that Tigerstep Developments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 201.79MM shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (9901). This represents 12.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 201.63MM shares and 11.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 42.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KY:9901 is 0.1706%, a decrease of 10.3547%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.18% to 53,337K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,753,390 shares

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,584,000 shares

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 5,515,290 shares

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,975,750 shares

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 2,204,230 shares

