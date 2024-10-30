Tigers Realm Coal Finalizes Russian Operations Sale

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (AU:TIG) has released an update.

Tigers Realm Coal Limited is in the process of finalizing the sale of its Russian operations to APM-Invest for $49 million, which it plans to return to shareholders. The transaction is contingent upon receiving Presidential approval, with a waiver extending the deadline to December 31, 2024. The company is committed to updating its shareholders on the progress of the sale.

For further insights into AU:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.