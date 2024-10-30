News & Insights

Tigers Realm Coal Finalizes Russian Operations Sale

October 30, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (AU:TIG) has released an update.

Tigers Realm Coal Limited is in the process of finalizing the sale of its Russian operations to APM-Invest for $49 million, which it plans to return to shareholders. The transaction is contingent upon receiving Presidential approval, with a waiver extending the deadline to December 31, 2024. The company is committed to updating its shareholders on the progress of the sale.

