Tigers Realm Coal Announces Russian Asset Sale

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (ASX: TIG) has announced plans to sell its Russian assets due to operational challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including sanctions from Western countries and countermeasures from Russia making business increasingly difficult. The company’s performance and asset disposal were key topics at the Annual General Meeting, with the board recommending the sale in response to the geopolitical climate and legal rulings. Despite these challenges, the company reports strong community relations, consistent mining operations, and evolving sales customers.

