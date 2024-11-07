Tigers Realm Coal Announces Director Change

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (AU:TIG) has released an update.

Tigers Realm Coal Limited announced that Keiran Travers has ceased to be a director as of November 5, 2024. The company reported that Travers holds no interests in any securities or contracts related to the company. This change may interest investors following the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.