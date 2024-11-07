Tigers Realm Coal Announces Director Change

News & Insights

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (AU:TIG) has released an update.

Tigers Realm Coal Limited announced that Keiran Travers has ceased to be a director as of November 5, 2024. The company reported that Travers holds no interests in any securities or contracts related to the company. This change may interest investors following the company’s governance and strategic direction.

