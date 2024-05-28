Tigers Realm Coal AGM Resolutions Passed

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (AU:TIG) has released an update.

Tigers Realm Coal Limited announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), with shareholder votes overwhelmingly in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of board member Mr. Mitch Jakeman, and approval of the disposal of the company’s main undertaking. The detailed voting outcomes highlighted strong shareholder support, with majorities ranging from 99.06% to 99.97% in favor of the proposed items.

