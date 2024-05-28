News & Insights

Stocks

Tigers Realm Coal AGM Resolutions Passed

May 28, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (AU:TIG) has released an update.

Tigers Realm Coal Limited announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), with shareholder votes overwhelmingly in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of board member Mr. Mitch Jakeman, and approval of the disposal of the company’s main undertaking. The detailed voting outcomes highlighted strong shareholder support, with majorities ranging from 99.06% to 99.97% in favor of the proposed items.

For further insights into AU:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.