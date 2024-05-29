News & Insights

Tigers Realm Coal Advances Russian Asset Sale

May 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (AU:TIG) has released an update.

Tigers Realm Coal Limited has announced the successful shareholder approval for the sale of its Russian operations, which includes its main operating entity and associated licenses and subsidiaries, for a total sum of US$49 million. The company is exploring a capital return to shareholders and considering its future on the ASX, including a potential delisting and wind-up. Shareholders will be kept informed as the company works to satisfy remaining conditions and finalize the transaction.

