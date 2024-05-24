Tigermed Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3347) has released an update.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. held its 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2024 Class Meetings on May 24, 2024, where all resolutions except one were passed by shareholders. The meetings, which were conducted in accordance with PRC laws and the company’s Articles of Association, saw a turnout of approximately 46.67% of shareholders with voting rights. The voting results confirmed the approval of the company’s annual report, Board and Supervisory Committee reports, profit distribution plan, and final financial report for 2023.

