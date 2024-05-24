Tigermed Announces Updated Final Dividend Details

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3347) has released an update.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 5.68 per 10 shares for the year ended December 31, 2023, which will be updated to HKD 6.2365 per 10 shares for payment. The ex-dividend date is set for May 29, 2024, with the dividend to be paid on July 31, 2024, and a 10% withholding tax rate applied for non-resident enterprise investors and a 20% rate for mainland individual investors through the Southbound Trading Link.

For further insights into HK:3347 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.