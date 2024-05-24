News & Insights

Tigermed Announces Updated Final Dividend Details

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3347) has released an update.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 5.68 per 10 shares for the year ended December 31, 2023, which will be updated to HKD 6.2365 per 10 shares for payment. The ex-dividend date is set for May 29, 2024, with the dividend to be paid on July 31, 2024, and a 10% withholding tax rate applied for non-resident enterprise investors and a 20% rate for mainland individual investors through the Southbound Trading Link.

