Tigermed Announces Revised Dividend Schedule

May 27, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3347) has released an update.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. has announced a change in the book closure period for their 2023 Final Dividend to Shareholders of H Shares, with the new record date set for June 12, 2024. The H Share register will be closed from June 12 to June 14, 2024, during which no H Shares transfers can occur. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by June 11, 2024, to receive the dividend, which will be paid out by July 31, 2024.

