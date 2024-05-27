Tigermed Announces Final Dividend for 2023

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3347) has released an update.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 5.68 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders approved the dividend on May 24, 2024, and it will be paid out on July 31, 2024, at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0979841. A withholding tax of 10% for non-resident enterprise investors and 20% for mainland individuals through the Southbound Trading Link will be applied.

