Tiger Woods Is Back: Betting Preview, Odds For Genesis Invitational, What A Win Or Making Cut Pays Out

Golf fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour this week.

The legendary golfer is competing in his first event of the season. The move comes after Woods recently broke up with Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and launched a new apparel brand called Sun Day Red.

What Happened: Woods will be competing in the Genesis Invitational, which takes place at the Riviera Country Club. The venue marks a hometown event of sorts for Woods and was the site of his PGA Tour decades ago, according to Golf Monthly.

The golfing legend has never won at the venue, finishing 4th in 1999, 5th in 2003 and 7th in 2004 as his only top 10 finishes at the course.

After skipping the event from 2006 to 2018, Woods returned and missed the cut in 2018 and posted a tie for 45th in 2019, 68th in 2020 and a tie for 45th in 2023.

Woods only competed in two events in the 2022-2023 season with the Genesis Invitational as one of them.

The Genesis Invitational takes place Thursday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 18. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)(NASDAQ:PARAA) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will broadcast the event on TV and via streaming platforms.

Woods will tee off at 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Betting on Tiger Woods: A look at the betting odds shows Woods is a longshot to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Here are the current odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Winner: +13,000

Top 5: +2,200 Top 10: +900 Top 20: +350 Top 30: +175 Top 40: -120

Woods winning the Genesis Invitational would pay out a profit of $13,000 on a $100 bet. Woods turning in another top 10 finish would pay out a profit of $900 on a $100 bet.

One of the most intriguing bets may be whether Tiger Woods makes the cut at the Genesis Invitational. Woods is known for making cuts and holds the record for the most consecutive cuts at 142, done over the course of 1998 to 2005.

Woods also made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters Tournament, with only one missed cut back in 1996. Over 373 total PGA Tour events, Woods has 338 cuts made.

Odds for Woods to make the cut are -110 at DraftKings with missing the cut listed at -125.

The golf betting Twitter account of BetMystic highlights Woods making the cut as a strong play for the weekend's tournament. The bettor notes that for the Genesis Invitational, the top 50, plus ties, plus anyone within 10 strokes of the lead will make the cut out of the 72-person starting field. BetMystic also notes that Woods has not missed a cut in his last 31 non-major golf events.

Looking further out, odds for Woods to win the 2024 Masters Tournament are currently listed at +10,000. With the Masters Tournament set for April, a strong showing at the Genesis Invitational could greatly improve Woods' betting odds.

