Tiger Pacific Capital Cuts Stake in Noah Holdings (NOAH)

Fintel reports that Tiger Pacific Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.81MM shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 6, 2022 they reported 3.03MM shares and 5.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noah Holdings is $22.33. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $32.84. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of $20.52.

The projected annual revenue for Noah Holdings is $542MM, a decrease of 84.42%. The projected annual EPS is $2.78, a decrease of 83.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noah Holdings. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 24.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NOAH is 0.2262%, an increase of 0.5136%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 28,325K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 6,719,722 shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690,822 shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 29.19% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,336,424 shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348,811 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 70.30% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 3,300,000 shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,465,977 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126,526 shares, representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 806,789 shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830,319 shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 29.68% over the last quarter.

Noah Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noah Holdings Limited is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.