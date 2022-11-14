Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management has raised its stake in tech giant Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block Inc SQ.N, a regulatory filing released on Monday showed.

The tech focused investor had logged losses earlier this year as the Federal Reserve's fast-monetary policy tightening and surging inflation weighed on the capital markets, triggering a sell-off in the sector.

The hedge fund trimmed its investments in China's JD.com Inc JD.O, digital banking firm Nu Holdings NU.N, software firm Blend Labs Inc BLND.N and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc S.N.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC has lost roughly 28% so far this year amid fears of a looming recession and geopolitical turmoil.

Tiger Global also added Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY.O and payments processor PayPal Holdings PYPL.O to its portfolio of investments.

The stakes disclosed in the so-called 13-F filing are as of Sept. 30. The quarterly filings are one of the few ways that funds are required to disclose their long positions, but may not reflect current holdings.

The filings are closely watched for possible investment trends and potential future performance.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

