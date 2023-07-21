News & Insights

Public Companies

Tiger Global, other investors ask India to reconsider online gaming tax -letter

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 21, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - Tiger Global, Peak XV and Steadview Capital are among 30 foreign and domestic investors that have asked India to reconsider its decision to impose a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The group said the tax burden will increase by 1,100%, and make the online real money skill gaming business model "unviable".

"This (tax) will lead to write off of investments made and would hurt the investor confidence," the group wrote in the letter, in the first instance of direct lobbying by foreign investors.

Over 100 gaming firms wrote a letter to the finance ministry last week, with a similar request, saying the tax will stifle foreign investment and put $2.5 billion already invested in the sector at risk.

Tiger Global and Peak XV, previously known as Sequoia Capital India, have invested in Indian gaming companies such as Dream11 and Mobile Premier League.

ChrysCapital, Kalaari Capital and Bennett, Coleman & Company are other signatories in the letter.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Writing by Chris Thomas and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kim Coghill)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Public CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.