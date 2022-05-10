Tiger Global hit by $17 bln losses in tech rout- FT

US Markets

New York-based Tiger Global has been hit by losses of around $17 billion during this year's technology stock selloff, marking one of the biggest dollar declines for a hedge fund in history, the Financial times reported on Tuesday.

The firm, one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has erased around two-thirds of its gains in four months, the newspaper said, citing calculations by LCH Investments.

Market-leading technology and growth stocks have suffered this year as investors worry that rising interest rates will dent their future earnings.

Tiger Global did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

