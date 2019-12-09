US Markets

Tiger Global cuts Juul's valuation by half to $19 bln - WSJ

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has cut its valuation of e-cigaratte maker Juul Labs Inc by half to $19 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has cut its valuation of e-cigaratte maker Juul Labs Inc by half to $19 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The writedown of Juul, in which Altria Group Inc MO.N has a 35% stake, came at the end of September, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/355CE2p

Altria took a $4.5 billion hit from its investment in Juul in October, with its valuation shrinking by more than a third to roughly $24 billion.

Both Tiger Global and Juul were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular