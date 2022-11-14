US Markets
MSFT

Tiger Global bought shares of Microsoft, Block, Uber in third quarter

November 14, 2022 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini and Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

By Manya Saini and Carolina Mandl

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management raised its stake in tech giant Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block Inc SQ.N and Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N last quarter, a regulatory filing released on Monday showed.

The hedge fund cut stakes in most of its portfolio in the second quarter amid losses.

The tech-focused investor had logged losses earlier this year as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening and surging inflation weighed on asset prices, triggering a sell-off in the sector.

Tiger increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.4%, or roughly $205 million at current prices, making it its second biggest investment last quarter, only behind China's e-commerce firm JD.com.

It also added 9.3 million new shares of Uber, or nearly $272 million.

The hedge fund trimmed its investments in JD.com Inc JD.O, digital banking firm Nu Holdings NU.N, software firm Blend Labs Inc BLND.N and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc S.N.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC has lost roughly 28% so far this year amid fears of a looming recession and geopolitical turmoil.

Tiger Global also added Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY.O and payments processor PayPal Holdings PYPL.O to its investments.

Its portfolio value fell to $10.9 billion at the end of last quarter, or $1 billion below where it was in June. That includes new additions, sales and market decline.

The stakes disclosed in the so-called 13-F filing are as of Sept. 30. The quarterly filings are one of the few ways that funds are required to disclose their long positions but may not reflect current holdings.

The filings are closely watched for possible investment trends and potential future performance.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Cynthia Osterman)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
SQ
UBER
JD
NU
BLND
PGY
PYPL
HRB
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.