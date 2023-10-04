Tiger Global-backed Indian fintech Slice to merge with small finance bank

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tiger Global-backed Indian fintech Slice is set to merge with North East Small Finance Bank, a small-sized lender with operations focused on the country's north-eastern region.

Slice and North East Small Finance Bank have received the approval for the merger from the Reserve Bank of India, the financial technology company said in a statement.

The company didn't disclose the financial details of the merger.

The small finance bank will be merged with Slice's non-banking financial company (NBFC), Quadrillion Finance Private Ltd, to form a combined entity, a person familiar with Slice's thinking told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Slice did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The company, also backed by Insight Partners and Blume Ventures, has raised a total of $290 million in funding.

Slice will now seek the approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, according to the person quoted earlier.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8769636545;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.