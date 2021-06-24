Tiger Global-backed Bright Health valued at $10.6 bln in IPO

June 24 (Reuters) - Bright Health Group's BHG.N shares fell more than 5% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc BX.N backed health insurance startup at $10.6 billion.

