Tiger Global-backed Bright Health valued at $10.6 bln in IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bright Health Group's shares fell more than 5% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc backed health insurance startup at $10.6 billion.

