BioTech
BHG

Tiger Global-backed Bright Health falls in debut, valued at $10.6 bln

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bright Health Group's shares fell more than 5% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc backed health insurance startup at $10.6 billion.

Adds shares, background

June 24 (Reuters) - Bright Health Group's BHG.N shares fell more than 5% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc BX.N backed health insurance startup at $10.6 billion.

The company's stock opened at $17, compared with the initial public offering price of $18 per share. Bright Health had priced 51.3 million shares below its targeted price range of $20 to $23, raising $924.3 million.

Bright Health's listing comes as more people seek remote healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supercharging the telemedicine market and prompting the companies to expand their scale.

Health insurance startup Oscar Health OSCR.N, backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, was valued at over $7 billion in its market debut in March, while Clover Health CLOV.O last year agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Minneapolis-based Bright Health runs two businesses, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare, through which it offers virtual and in-person clinical care to patients through affiliated primary care clinics. It also sells Medicare and commercial health insurance across 14 states in the United States.

Bright Health, co-founded in 2015 by UnitedHealth Group Inc's UNH.N former chief executive officer Bob Sheehy, generated over $1.2 billion in revenue in 2020, underscoring a boom in the healthcare technology sector.

The company's net losses nearly doubled to $248 million in 2020 from $125 million a year earlier, and it has been reporting losses since it was founded.

Bright Health raised $500 million in a late-stage funding round in September last year from investors such as Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Blackstone, bringing the total equity raised to more than $1.5 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHG BX OSCR GOOGL CLOV UNH

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular