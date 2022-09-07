World Markets

Tiger Brands recalls Purity baby powder products on traces of asbestos

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands Ltd is recalling its Purity Essentials baby powder products as a precautionary measure after traces of asbestos were detected in test samples, it said on Wednesday.

By 0932 GMT, shares in Tiger Brands were down 5.4% to 157.80 rand.

Tiger Brands said the test samples were from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products. This batch did not meet the company's strict quality and safety standards, it said.

Products forming part of the recall include the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Purity Essentials baby cornstarch powder or any other baby care products under the Purity brand are not affected by the recall, it added.

"In the best interest of consumers and as a precautionary measure, the company made the decision to initiate a product recall of the affected products after consultation with the National Consumer Commission," the company said.

Tiger Brands said the recall would not have a material impact on its financial results.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular