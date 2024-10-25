News & Insights

TIGA Trading Increases Stake in Little Green Pharma

October 25, 2024 — 03:42 am EDT

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd has significantly increased its stake in Little Green Pharma Ltd, boosting its voting power from 11.18% to 19.80% through a series of market purchases. This strategic move involved acquiring millions of shares, reflecting a strong confidence in Little Green Pharma’s future prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market dynamics.

