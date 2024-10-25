TIGA Trading Increases Stake in Little Green Pharma

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd has significantly increased its stake in Little Green Pharma Ltd, boosting its voting power from 11.18% to 19.80% through a series of market purchases. This strategic move involved acquiring millions of shares, reflecting a strong confidence in Little Green Pharma’s future prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:LGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.