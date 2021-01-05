Commodities
Tiffany's 2020 holiday sales rise about 2%

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co TIF.N said on Tuesday 2020 holiday sales rose about 2%, as consumers stuck at home shopped more online and shoppers in China spent more on jewelry.

