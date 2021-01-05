Tiffany's 2020 holiday sales rise about 2%

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co TIF.N said on Tuesday 2020 holiday sales rose about 2%, as consumers stuck at home shopped more online and shoppers in China spent more on jewelry.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.