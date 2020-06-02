Tiffany (TIF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.61, changing hands as low as $111.27 per share. Tiffany & Co. shares are currently trading off about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIF's low point in its 52 week range is $78.60 per share, with $134.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.01. The TIF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

