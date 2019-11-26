Tiffany (TIF) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.2%

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Tiffany currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Tiffany & Co. Price

Investors interested in the Retail – Jewelry industry may consider Signet Jewelers Limited SIG, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

