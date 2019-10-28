Tiffany Shares Are Soaring After France's LVMH Launches a $120-a-Share Offer

Tiffany shares are having a big day on Monday, after French luxury goods group LVMH says it has made an unsolicited offer for the group.

Confirming weekend reports, LVMH said there was no assurance that the $120-per share cash bid would be accepted. Tiffany, in turn, said it was considering the unsolicited offer.

Luxury-goods companies have been holding their own despite global trade tensions and unrest in Hong Kong, a top destination for well-heeled shoppers. Many believe CEO Bernard Arnault’s LVMH, with shares up 48% year-to-date, is well placed to weather global storms.

According to Deloitte, LVMH, the owner of Dom Pérignon champagne and Bvlgari watches is the world’s No. 1 company in its space when it comes to sales. That’s as the American company behind the Tiffany Blue Box ranks 18, and has been struggling with a turnaround for years that has kept annual revenue hovering at the $4 billion mark.

Shares of Tiffany were up 22% year-to-date, but as UBS points out, the stock is trading at the same level as in 2015. Tiffany stock has gained 31% to $129.10 at 1:33 p.m.

LVMH’s bid represents a premium of 30% or more to where Tiffany traded when the offer was made, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Tiffany said in a statement the “parties are not in discussions” but, as is “its fiduciary responsibility,” it is reviewing the proposal.

The branded jewelry market offers “significant growth potential, but few players of consequence,” points out Jefferies. “TIF is potentially the biggest prey and the only U.S. global luxury brand.”

Adding Tiffany to its trove of companies makes strategic sense for LVMH, amid a small number of suitable jewelry targets. Tiffany, meanwhile, should not shut the door—rival Bvlgari became more successful after a 2011 takeover by LVMH.

Shares of LVMH didn’t exactly sparkle on Monday, last up 0.2% in Paris, likely because investors realize the company may have to pay more than $120 a share to win over Tiffany. But it’s an acquisition that may just keep giving because, after all, a diamond is forever.

