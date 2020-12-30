Tiffany shareholders back LVMH takeover in end to long-drawn dispute

Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co's TIF.N shareholders on Wednesday approved a $15.8 billion deal with France's LVMH LVMH.PA, ending an acrimonious dispute between the two luxury retailers that had stretched for more than a year.

As agreed in October, LVMH will pay $131.5 per share, down from $135 in the original deal signed late last year.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

